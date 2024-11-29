Previous
Knock, Knock by berelaxed
Photo 3564

Knock, Knock

It’s safe today, so he used his beak to knock!!!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Esther. Esther who? Esther any more cranberry sauce?

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and colder.

All hands resting
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact