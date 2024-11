Bold as Brass

and perhaps the one we have seen IN the barn. They are a menace in barns and sheds, they love to chew the plastic off of electrical wires and various other naughty things. Raven saw the intruder on a beam in the barn, we have been active in the barn, so we hope it has moved it's digs!! I have bars of Irish Spring soap place around, supposedly they hate the smell.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and very cold.



All hands busy.