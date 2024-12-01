Previous
Chasing Rainbows by berelaxed
Chasing Rainbows

“Climb every mountain,
Ford every stream,
Follow every rainbow,
'Till you find your dream.
A dream that will need
All the love you can give,
Every day of your life
For as long as you live”
― Rodgers and Hammerstein, The Sound of Music

I love the movie, The Sound of Music andJulie Andrews is one of my all time favorites. I met her once when she was at a book signing in Boston, she was so charming. I actually met the real Maria Von Trapp in the 70s at the Trap Family Lodge in Vermont. I was on a vacation with my Swedish friend, we had a wonderful dinner at the Lodge and Maria chatted with all of the diners, that was a thrill.

This day came in very cold and sunny.

1st December 2024

Betsey



