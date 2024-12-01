Chasing Rainbows

“Climb every mountain,

Ford every stream,

Follow every rainbow,

'Till you find your dream.

A dream that will need

All the love you can give,

Every day of your life

For as long as you live”

― Rodgers and Hammerstein, The Sound of Music



I love the movie, The Sound of Music andJulie Andrews is one of my all time favorites. I met her once when she was at a book signing in Boston, she was so charming. I actually met the real Maria Von Trapp in the 70s at the Trap Family Lodge in Vermont. I was on a vacation with my Swedish friend, we had a wonderful dinner at the Lodge and Maria chatted with all of the diners, that was a thrill.



For the Record,

This day came in very cold and sunny.



All hands busy