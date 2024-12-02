Previous
Perhaps a Shoo-Fly Pie Recipe?? by berelaxed
Photo 3567

Perhaps a Shoo-Fly Pie Recipe??

Raven had time to select a cookbook while watching her victim, a large house fly. I looked closely at the photo and the fly has escaped her reach!

I've never had it but...
What is Shoofly pie? Shoofly pie is a traditional Amish dessert made from molasses and boiling water and made in a pie crust. Then topped with a simple crumb topping. This dessert hails from central Pennsylvania, specifically Lancaster county or Amish country.


For the Record,
This day came in very cold, winter weather has come in with the new month.


All hands busy
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
977% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Cute pics. I love looking at your books and I recognized some we also have on our bookshelves.
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact