Previous
Found a Peanut! by berelaxed
Photo 3568

Found a Peanut!

Very cold today with grateful birds at the feeders and some extra peanuts on the patio. The Blue Jays load their beaks and crop before flying off.

For the Record,
This day came in clear and cold. One of our cars needed a new battery, age and the cold led to an unexpected death!

All hands so busy
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
977% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact