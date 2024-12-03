Sign up
Found a Peanut!
Very cold today with grateful birds at the feeders and some extra peanuts on the patio. The Blue Jays load their beaks and crop before flying off.
For the Record,
This day came in clear and cold. One of our cars needed a new battery, age and the cold led to an unexpected death!
All hands so busy
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
