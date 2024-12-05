Previous
Festive Raven by berelaxed
Photo 3570

Festive Raven

She didn't mind the festive collar, perhaps we'll graduate to a Santa hat in time...

For the Record,
This day came in with a light coating of snow and very cold temps.

All hands busy
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
