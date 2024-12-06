Sign up
Previous
Photo 3571
Raven Refused
"AM NOT WEARING IT, Mumma"
For the Record,
This day came in with what felt like record cold, brrrrr.
All hands busy
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
raven
