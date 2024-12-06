Previous
Raven Refused by berelaxed
Photo 3571

Raven Refused

"AM NOT WEARING IT, Mumma"

For the Record,
This day came in with what felt like record cold, brrrrr.

All hands busy
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact