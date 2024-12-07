Previous
Santa Raven by berelaxed
Photo 3572

Santa Raven

"I doed it. Mumma."

For the Record,
This day came in a bit warmer that yesterday. We did lots of successful errands and Raven was very cooperative.

7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
