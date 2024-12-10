Previous
The Brightest Eye by berelaxed
Photo 3575

The Brightest Eye

This little chickadee posed outside the kitchen window for a quick snap.

For the Record,
This day came in dark and drizzly with warm temps. Big temperature rise tomorrow with windswept rain, ugh.

All hands tooooo busy.
10th December 2024

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
979% complete

Photo Details

