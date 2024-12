Card Sharks

Nora and Hunter dropped over with their Mimi to see us before our trip. We’ll do our big surprise Christmas gift when we get back, but they had some early little presents today. They both got a deck of cards in their bags. So we used Nora’s Woodland Animals deck to play Slap Jack. They always make us smile.



For the Record,

This day came in with frosty windows and bitter cold.



All hands busy