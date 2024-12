Notch J. Squirrel at his heart shaped front door

I've been waiting for a chance to snap Notch at the front door of the cozy house in a hollow tree. I caught a glimpse of him heading to the tree and went out with my 300mm. He put on a lovely show posing for me showing off his distinctive ear.



For the Record,

This day came in drizzly with sprinkles on and off.



All hands soooo busy.