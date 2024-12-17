Pine Warbler

It's been several years since we have seen a Pine Warbler, one very stormy winter we had a gorgeous pair who were very comfortable with me taking photos close on. I think they are such beautiful little birds.





"Pine Warblers are yellowish birds with olive backs, whitish bellies, and two prominent white wingbars on gray wings. Adult males are the brightest; females and immatures are more subdued and can even appear gray-brown. Overall, Pine Warblers don’t show the strong patterns of other warblers, but the face can look weakly “spectacled,” with a pale eye-ring connected to a pale stripe in front of the eye.





Pine Warblers are often difficult to see as they usually stay high up in pines. Insects make up most of their diet, but they also eat fruits and seeds. They occasionally forage on the ground or come to feeders. Males sing even, rich trills from the tops of pines.







Pine Warblers are well named—they spend most of their time in pine trees. This can be in pine forests or in deciduous woods with pine mixed in. They are found in similar habitats in winter, but also visit backyards and come to bird feeders to eat seeds and suet."



~allaboutbirds.org





For the Record,

This day came in with clouds, but warmed up nicely with sunshine. I finally got the dining room back to normal and paintings hung.





All hands VERY busy.