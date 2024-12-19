Previous
Christmas 2024 by berelaxed
Photo 3584

Christmas 2024

We are ready to go!

For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunny. It looks like wind rain and darkness await us, but this is not a sightseeing trip. It's a cozy family reunion.

All hands EXCITED!
