Photo 3584
Christmas 2024
We are ready to go!
For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunny. It looks like wind rain and darkness await us, but this is not a sightseeing trip. It's a cozy family reunion.
All hands EXCITED!
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
christmas2024
