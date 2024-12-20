Day on, Christmas Season in Sweden



We arrived safely after a long, but trouble free flight to Sweden. The airport meeting was fantastic with tears, bear hugs and smiles. Delicious food with our “extra family” and a day of memorable fun. Love does make the world go round. Meeting the new baby was amazing, more photos to follow today’s were blurry. Plus a blipfoto meet with our mutual friends, Tompa and Bob.



More photos tomorrow, hopefully a better picture of the precious new little one, the ones today were blurry.





For the Record’

This day came in sunny and warm, we don’t know what day or time it is, we’ve been up for over 24 hours!



All hands so happy