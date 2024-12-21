Previous
Day 2 Christmas in Sweden by berelaxed
Photo 3586

Day 2 Christmas in Sweden

We had a short car ferry ride to Lysekil today to attend a booksigning for a friend and former med school teacher of Lasse’s. The book is a collection of stories about reactions chronicling the phone calls Gören K. Hansson makes notifying winners of the Nobel Prize in Science. The bookshop was fabulous as well, along with the lovely town by the sea.

Anna loved the handmade wool dress we gifted her from a wonderful shop, her cousin from Italy and I posed beside her, the Queen of Hearts. Anna lived a year with us, 28 years ago and attended our local high school as an exchange student.

We went also the a Christmas Market, had a Thai food lunch and a wonderful dinner with almost the whole family.

Anna and her brother Kalle, also a frequent visitor to Dogcorner are pictured holding his almost 5 month old beautiful baby girl. Our hearts are very full, we feel very loved and are cherishing every moment of this time together. This connection from the early 70s is magical and deeply moving.

For the Record,
This day came in with a weak sun for a bit, but ended in rain.

All hands very thankful
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact