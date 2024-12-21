Day 2 Christmas in Sweden

We had a short car ferry ride to Lysekil today to attend a booksigning for a friend and former med school teacher of Lasse’s. The book is a collection of stories about reactions chronicling the phone calls Gören K. Hansson makes notifying winners of the Nobel Prize in Science. The bookshop was fabulous as well, along with the lovely town by the sea.



Anna loved the handmade wool dress we gifted her from a wonderful shop, her cousin from Italy and I posed beside her, the Queen of Hearts. Anna lived a year with us, 28 years ago and attended our local high school as an exchange student.



We went also the a Christmas Market, had a Thai food lunch and a wonderful dinner with almost the whole family.



Anna and her brother Kalle, also a frequent visitor to Dogcorner are pictured holding his almost 5 month old beautiful baby girl. Our hearts are very full, we feel very loved and are cherishing every moment of this time together. This connection from the early 70s is magical and deeply moving.



For the Record,

This day came in with a weak sun for a bit, but ended in rain.



All hands very thankful

