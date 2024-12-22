Previous
Sjömagasinet Jul Buffet by berelaxed
Photo 3587

Sjömagasinet Jul Buffet

We gathered with our “extra family” this afternoon for an amazing Christmas Buffet at a Göteborg restaurant.The seafood choices were amazing, lots of pacing was needed to taste a bit of everything. The traditional way is to have 7 trips to the buffet, I managed 4. Incredible food and company, traditional Swedish songs and precious children.

“A charming split-level restaurant in an old 1775 East India Company warehouse; sit on the upper floor to take in the lovely harbour view.” Michelin Guide

This day came in with sun, a bit of hail and a rainbow!!

All hands so happy
