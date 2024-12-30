BB Arrives

Back to Logan Airport early this evening to pick up our pal from California who always spends late Dec-to early-Jan with us. Her plane was on time, but the Boston weather was thick fog. We have been friends for 54 years, since we were camp counselors at an overnight camp, Camp Kiwanee. My Swedish connection began there as well.





For the Record,

This day came in with dark skies and drizzle, just like last week in Sweden. All the humans at DogCorner Cottage are officially Jet-Lagged.





All hands happy even if we don't know what time it is!