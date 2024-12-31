Previous
Peek-a-Boo by berelaxed
Peek-a-Boo

Our two cat girls are very happy that we are home. They were well cared for by Greg, but they missed us. Raven loves to play Hide and Seek.

This day came in with rain and really warm temperatures, not our old New England weather for December. I miss it.

