Previous
Photo 3595
Peek-a-Boo
Our two cat girls are very happy that we are home. They were well cared for by Greg, but they missed us. Raven loves to play Hide and Seek.
For the Record,
This day came in with rain and really warm temperatures, not our old New England weather for December. I miss it.
All hands having fun.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
raven
