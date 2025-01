January 1st

"New year is the glittering light to brighten the dream-lined pathway of future."~Munia Khan



We made a big breakfast, relaxed and took a sunset drive to Duxbury Beach to walk along the sandy Atlantic Shore. We were treated to a glorious sunset over Duxbury Bay, the perfect way to end the start of a new year.



For the Record,

This day came in with dark skies and drizzle, but ended with clouds edged with golden hues of the sun.





All hands happy.