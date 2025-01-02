Previous
Morning Musings by berelaxed
Morning Musings

Lady Fianna with thoughts of red squirrels, bluejays and chickadees, and what a lovely breakfast they might make.

For the Record,
This day came in cold with brisk winds.

All hands busy.
