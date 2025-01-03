Sign up
Photo 3598
Papa Cardinal Reflects
We are so lucky to have three male cardinals and two beautiful females this season. It was really cold today, but our heated birdbath was very popular. You can see a lovely bluejay in the extra.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny with bitter cold temperatures.
All hands busy
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
northerncardinal
Dorothy
ace
We watched this morning our two males and females feeding at our feeder. Great photo, didn’t find your bluejay.
January 4th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic shot!
January 4th, 2025
