Old Friends by berelaxed
Old Friends

Many years ago we all worked at a summer, overnight camp for girls in Massachusetts, Camp Kiwannee Here are some shots from 1971 of our various reunions. The lower left photo was taken this evening was this evening. From our 20s to our 70s we have been friends so long that this quote is appropriate...

"We've been friends so long I can't remember who was the bad influence!" “

For the Record,
This day came in brutally cold with bright sunshine.

All hands happy after a great reunion and wonderful dinner.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
