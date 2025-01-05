Previous
The ‘Greats’ by berelaxed
The ‘Greats’

Sunday morning with the greats, we delivered some presents from Sweden, admired Nora’s first knitting project and watched the little Go Fish card players.

For the Record,
This day came in really, really cold with a brisk windchill.

All hands enjoyed the day.
Betsey

@berelaxed
Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
What a perfect day!
January 6th, 2025  
