Previous
Photo 3600
The ‘Greats’
Sunday morning with the greats, we delivered some presents from Sweden, admired Nora’s first knitting project and watched the little Go Fish card players.
For the Record,
This day came in really, really cold with a brisk windchill.
All hands enjoyed the day.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
Tags
hunter
,
nora&
Elyse Klemchuk
What a perfect day!
January 6th, 2025
