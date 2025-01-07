The Reigning Red

We have three, red, male northern cardinals and two gorgeous females. I've been watching this beautiful guy, he seems to be the big boss, shooing off other beautiful boys.



"Widely distributed in the East, the Northern Cardinal can be admired from southeastern Canada south through the eastern and central United States. It also occurs in southern Arizona and New Mexico, as well as in most of Mexico and in northern Belize and Guatemala. It is an introduced species in Hawaii, southern California, and Bermuda.





The Northern Cardinal's range continues to expand in many areas due to climate change and sprawling suburbs (with birdfeeders), where these birds thrive. The Northern Cardinal does not migrate, so its beautiful songs and bright color can be enjoyed year-round.



The sweet songs of the Northern Cardinal consist of clear, down-slurred whistles: Some versions sound like "whoit cheer, whoit cheer, whoit cheer, cheer-cheer-cheer;" others, "wheat-wheat-wheat-wheat;" and also "bir-dy,bir-dy,bir-dy,bir-dy." Both male and female often communicate via a "chip" or "pik” call. "

~abcbirds.org



For the Record,

This day came extremely cold with frost on the upstairs windows. It has not warmed up much!



All hands happy