"Come on in...



...the pool is heated!!!"



Invasion of the starlings, they are all the seeds and peanuts and splashed all the heated birdbath water out of the bath.





For the Record,

This day came in blustery and very cold once again. Our friend BB is on her way to Maine to visit mutual friends in Freeport. We are all devastated by the horrific fires in Southern California. So far her place is safe, but all bets are off.



All hands say ..."Keep your tiny hands off Greenland, Mexico and Canada!!"