Red and Yellow at the Heated birdbath

The birds are so happy to have fresh, warm water to sip on yet another really cold and windy day on the South Shore. Papa Cardinal took a backseat to the sweet Papa Pine Warbler and let him drink first.



For the Record,

This day came in so cold and blustery, but imagining what is happening in and around Los Angelos make it easy to endure the cold. The inferno going on there is unimaginable. It's such a huge, vibrant and beautiful area, it's impossible to imagine the unimaginable loss.



All hands cozy inside.