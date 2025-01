Sipping Squirrel

It's not just the birds that have enjoyed the unfrozen, warm birdbath water, Thirsty squirrels have taken long drinks. So far the only bathing beauties these last frigid days have been the invading starlings.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and slightly warmer temps. We actually might get a dusting of snow tomorrow.



All hand horrified by the images of Southern California.