Dogcorner Cottage in the snow by berelaxed
Photo 3606

Dogcorner Cottage in the snow

We finally got about an inch of snow today., the first of the season. We had virtually none last winter either.

Posting the picture of our beloved home just makes me think of the thousands of heart broken Angelinos who have lost theirs.. Fingers crossed that the Santa Ana winds die down.

For the Record,
This day came in with snow.

All hands thing of Southern California
11th January 2025

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
987% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C
Such a beautiful house. I love the architecture!
January 11th, 2025  
