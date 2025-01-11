Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3606
Dogcorner Cottage in the snow
We finally got about an inch of snow today., the first of the season. We had virtually none last winter either.
Posting the picture of our beloved home just makes me think of the thousands of heart broken Angelinos who have lost theirs.. Fingers crossed that the Santa Ana winds die down.
For the Record,
This day came in with snow.
All hands thing of Southern California
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3606
photos
77
followers
38
following
987% complete
View this month »
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
11th January 2025 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogcornercottage
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful house. I love the architecture!
January 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close