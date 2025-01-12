Previous
Take Two by berelaxed
Take Two

The birds were hungry and busty today after our light snowfall. The bluejays fill their crop every time they get the chance.

For the Record,
This day came in cold and clear with a lovely covering of the first measurable (barely), snow.

All hands grieving for California
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

