Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3607
Take Two
The birds were hungry and busty today after our light snowfall. The bluejays fill their crop every time they get the chance.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and clear with a lovely covering of the first measurable (barely), snow.
All hands grieving for California
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3607
photos
78
followers
38
following
988% complete
View this month »
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bluejays
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close