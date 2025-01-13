Previous
Woodland World by berelaxed
Woodland World

Woodland World looks very peaceful tonight. My thoughts are with the animals and people of California, they need relief.

For the Record,
This day came in warmer, but cloudy for the full Moon tonight.

All hands grieving the terrible losses in California.
Betsey

