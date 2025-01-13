Sign up
Previous
Photo 3608
Woodland World
Woodland World looks very peaceful tonight. My thoughts are with the animals and people of California, they need relief.
For the Record,
This day came in warmer, but cloudy for the full Moon tonight.
All hands grieving the terrible losses in California.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3608
photos
78
followers
38
following
988% complete
View this month »
Tags
woodlandworld
