Precious Mama Sparrow by berelaxed
Photo 3609

Precious Mama Sparrow

"And at that moment, a lilting melody lifts to the moon as a single sparrow sings."
Lisa An Sandell

For the Record,
This day came in with sun and cold. The winds are picking up in California again . My thoughts are with all the living things suffering from loss, smoke and flames.

All hands thinking of California
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
January 15th, 2025  
