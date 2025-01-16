Sign up
Photo 3611
Choices
T has moved to a bigger office at work and needs some more paintings for her walls. These are available if she wishes...
They are laid out on our floor, tough to photograph straight!
California, Highway 1 past Big Sur
Machiasport, the view from our deck
Iceland, a natural hot spring
The Burren, Ireland,
South Shore, seaside fog
They should compliment the others she has had in her previous office.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunny.
All hands happy the California winds have tamed a bit
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
Tags
oipaintings
Joan Robillard
ace
What wonderful paintings she would be the envy of everyone.
January 17th, 2025
