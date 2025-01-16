Previous
Choices
T has moved to a bigger office at work and needs some more paintings for her walls. These are available if she wishes...

They are laid out on our floor, tough to photograph straight!

California, Highway 1 past Big Sur
Machiasport, the view from our deck
Iceland, a natural hot spring
The Burren, Ireland,
South Shore, seaside fog

They should compliment the others she has had in her previous office.

For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunny.

All hands happy the California winds have tamed a bit
