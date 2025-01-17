A Watery Mirror

"The Carolina wren is a very energetic bird and almost doesn't stop doing various activities. Their movements are fast and sudden and constantly look like it is floundering while jerking its upturned tail as if excited. It also likes to chatter constantly, interspersing the endless chatter with sudden bouts of singing. This is the reason why this excitable but shy bird is often heard before being seen. Carolina wrens are curious birds and like to investigate. Bird watchers would do well to simply sit still and wait for the bird to approach instead of going after it to get a good look.



Follow its teakettle-teakettle! and other piercing exclamations through backyard or forest, and you may be rewarded with glimpses of this bird's rich cinnamon plumage, white eyebrow stripe, and long, upward-cocked tail. Unlike other wren species in its genus, only the male Carolina Wren sings the loud song.



The record for the most number of times that a Caroline Wren sang in a single day belongs to a bird that sang almost 3,000 times in one day in captivity!



Carolina wrens do not pair only during breeding season but form bonds anytime of the year. After finding a partner the two birds are paired for life. They then engage in activities together all year round.



Carolina Wrens generally prefer suet and peanuts. One peanut alone can provide more than a third of their daily metabolic need!"





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and around freezing.



All hands looking forward to a three day weekend that does not involve watching a certain inauguration.