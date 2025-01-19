Previous
A bright spot... by berelaxed
Photo 3614

A bright spot...

Tomorrow will be the beginning of a time when we in the States must hang on to every bright spot, and strive to hold on to our freedoms and fragile democracy.

For the Record,
This day came in warmer than the previous week as we have a snowstorm predicted.

All hands very tense.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact