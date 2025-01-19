Sign up
Previous
Photo 3614
A bright spot...
Tomorrow will be the beginning of a time when we in the States must hang on to every bright spot, and strive to hold on to our freedoms and fragile democracy.
For the Record,
This day came in warmer than the previous week as we have a snowstorm predicted.
All hands very tense.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3614
photos
78
followers
38
following
990% complete
View this month »
