Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3615
Setting Sun
“Keep your face towards the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you.”
~Walt Whitman
Extra, Dogcorner Cottage and barn in snow
For the Record,
This day came in with a beautiful blanket of light snow, enough to frost everything with white, but not too much to shovel.
All hands taking one day at a time after this Inauguration Day.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3615
photos
79
followers
38
following
990% complete
View this month »
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
KV
ace
Sounds like a beautiful day with the warm glowing sunlight on the lovely snowfall and not to much to shovel is truly awesome!
January 20th, 2025
Joan
ace
Beautiful!
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close