Setting Sun by berelaxed
Setting Sun

“Keep your face towards the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you.”
~Walt Whitman


Extra, Dogcorner Cottage and barn in snow


For the Record,
This day came in with a beautiful blanket of light snow, enough to frost everything with white, but not too much to shovel.


All hands taking one day at a time after this Inauguration Day.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
KV ace
Sounds like a beautiful day with the warm glowing sunlight on the lovely snowfall and not to much to shovel is truly awesome!
January 20th, 2025  
Joan ace
Beautiful!
January 20th, 2025  
