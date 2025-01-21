Previous
Back to the Time of Tin Types by berelaxed
"I know Fianna, it seems like the USA has gone back in time!"

For the Record,
This day came in with an icy blanket of snow and frigid temps.

All hands and cats distraught.
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
Photo Details

