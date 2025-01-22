Previous
Fianna Black& Blue filled with... by berelaxed
Photo 3617

Fianna Black& Blue filled with...

Disdain ~ a feeling of strong dislike or disapproval.

“A cat has absolute emotional honesty: human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not.” - Ernest Hemingway

We agree with our cats about a certain someone whose name will not be typed.


For the Record,
This day came in very, very cold!


All hands filled with disdain.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
