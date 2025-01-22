Fianna Black& Blue filled with...

Disdain ~ a feeling of strong dislike or disapproval.



“A cat has absolute emotional honesty: human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not.” - Ernest Hemingway



We agree with our cats about a certain someone whose name will not be typed.





For the Record,

This day came in very, very cold!





All hands filled with disdain.