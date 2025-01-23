Sign up
Previous
Photo 3618
Dark Days
“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.” — Aristotle
For the Record,
This day came in very cold. The cold temps have kept the frosted white snow cover from melting.
All hands shocked by the endless and cruel executive orders stacked up on the Resolute Desk.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
settingsunlight
