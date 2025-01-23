Previous
Dark Days by berelaxed
“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.” — Aristotle


For the Record,
This day came in very cold. The cold temps have kept the frosted white snow cover from melting.


All hands shocked by the endless and cruel executive orders stacked up on the Resolute Desk.
