A Day on Old Cape Cod

The weather was cold and sunny, so we decided it would be a great idea to drive south to Cape Cod and explore the Whydah Pirate Museum in West Yarmouth. It did not disappoint!



Whydah Gally and her treasure of captured pirate gold eluded discovery for over 260 years until 1984, when the wreck was found off the coast of Cape Cod, buried under 10–50 ft (3–15 m) of sand, in depths ranging from 16–30 ft (5–9 m) deep, spread for four miles, parallel to the Cape's easternmost coast.





" Captain Sam Bellamy was considered the prince of pirates, as long as you didn't put up any resistance, he'd just take your stuff and let you go. He wore his long, black hair neatly tied back with a black satin ribbon, and often selected an elegant black coat. For this reason, Samuel Bellamy was known as "Black Sam Bellamy," and he had a particular connection to Cape Cod.





The remains of the Whydah were found in 1984 by Barry Clifford of Brewster, and over 200,000 artifacts have been recovered from the shipwreck"that spilled an estimated four tons of gold and silver."

~Cape Cod Times





The information and the exhibits of actual items displayed and those in the process of conservation were fascinating and really well done. Captain Bellamy also has a connection to our Machiasport Maine!



Is the pirate treasure of Machiasport, Maine still lost?



Many historians believe it exists somewhere between Renshaw Point and Old Rim Bridge in Machiasport. For decades, locals and a few visitors have scoured the land, hoping to find a clue. For now, the treasure remains untouched, but most believe if it were ever found, it could be worth tens of millions today.





T & I best get digging! After our museum visit we dined in 1950s style at the Marshland Restaurant in Sandwich. It was a very fun day.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold.



All hands happy