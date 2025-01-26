AnAfternoonWalk

Previous
T and I had a walk in the woods this afternoon. It has been so cold that our little snow cover still blankets the ground. Today was sunny and warmer, warmer temps were a pleasant change.

This day came in warmer than we have experienced in a while.

All hands wishing the weekend was not over.
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Looks very similar to the paths I was walking yesterday!
January 27th, 2025  
