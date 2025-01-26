Sign up
Previous
Photo 3621
AnAfternoonWalk
T and I had a walk in the woods this afternoon. It has been so cold that our little snow cover still blankets the ground. Today was sunny and warmer, warmer temps were a pleasant change.
For the Record,
This day came in warmer than we have experienced in a while.
All hands wishing the weekend was not over.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Betsey
Tags
forgepondpark
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Looks very similar to the paths I was walking yesterday!
January 27th, 2025
