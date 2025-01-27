Previous
"There was an earthquake in Maine??!!" by berelaxed
Photo 3622

"There was an earthquake in Maine??!!"

BOSTON - An earthquake just off the Maine coastline today could be felt in Boston and hundreds of miles away into Connecticut and Vermont.


The majority of reports were concentrated on the North Shore of Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire and southern Maine, where the epicenter of the 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred about six miles off York Harbor at 10:22 a.m.


I didn't feel it here, but a friend on the coast of Scituate, Massachusetts did!

For the Record,
This day came in warmer than last week with brilliant sun.



All hands reminding the world to never forget on this Holocaust Remembrance Day…

Plus Jamais
NEVER FORGET
Nie Wieder
больше никогда
לעולם לא שוב
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact