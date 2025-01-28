Previous
Hear me roar!...Tongue out Tuesday

Raven is protesting and in shock over everything happening in Washington DC. It's been a tough morning with so many new edicts.

For the Record,
This day came in with chilling, blustery winds and some snowflakes.

All hands uneasy.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
