Previous
Photo 3623
Hear me roar!...Tongue out Tuesday
Raven is protesting and in shock over everything happening in Washington DC. It's been a tough morning with so many new edicts.
For the Record,
This day came in with chilling, blustery winds and some snowflakes.
All hands uneasy.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Betsey
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3623
photos
79
followers
38
following
Tags
ravenprotest
