The Stare

"Listen with ears of tolerance! See through the eyes of compassion! Speak with the language of love "— Rumi



Excellent words to live by.



Cats have perfected staring. I can't vouch for compassionate staring, but this is Raven's best eye message this morning. Honestly, Fianna has a better stare, but she was unavailable for a photoshoot, nap time is important as you know.



For the Record,

This day came in warmer with a sky that looks like it might snow.



All hands uneasy