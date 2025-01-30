Reggie

The American red squirrel is a small squirrel with reddish to reddish-gray fur on top and a white or cream underside. It has white around its eyes. Its tail is not as long or bushy as the tail of other tree squirrels. In the summer, the red squirrel may have a black stripe on its sides. Its curved front claws and powerful hind legs make it a very good climber and jumper!





I believe this one has cozy digs in our little attached barn, not great news as they love chewing wires and things. It's just another woe to add to the ever increasing list in this country since January 20th.





Some young members of a Boston Skating Club were lost in the horrific plane crash in Washington DC last night. That club lost many members in a crash in Belgium when I was a child. I remember listening to that news on the radio while eating my hot cereal at the breakfast table.





For the Record,

This day came in cold and sunny





All hands sad and uneasy