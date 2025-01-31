Sign up
Photo 3626
Lady Fianna Clare
“There are no ordinary cats.” – Colette
Fianna, Ex-Feral, demanding, slightly aloof, but the most affectionate cat we have ever known...on her own very specific terms.
For the Record,
This day came in dark and drizzly.
All hands very uneasy with good reason.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3626
photos
80
followers
38
following
993% complete
Tags
fiannaclare
Jenny
ace
Beautiful cat! (I have a black cat too.)
January 31st, 2025
