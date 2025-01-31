Previous
Lady Fianna Clare by berelaxed
Photo 3626

Lady Fianna Clare

“There are no ordinary cats.” – Colette


Fianna, Ex-Feral, demanding, slightly aloof, but the most affectionate cat we have ever known...on her own very specific terms.


For the Record,
This day came in dark and drizzly.


All hands very uneasy with good reason.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details

Jenny ace
Beautiful cat! (I have a black cat too.)
January 31st, 2025  
