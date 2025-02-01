BlueJay and Peanut

"Everyone likes birds. What wild creature is more accessible to our eyes and ears, as close to us and everyone in the world, as universal as a bird?"



David Attenborough



I spent the morning behind the glass storm door photographing birds snatching peanuts from the back step in light snow. It was a soothing activity during these unsettling times in our country.





For the Record,

This day came in with beautiful light snow and continuing flurries.



All hands uneasy.