BlueJay and Peanut by berelaxed
BlueJay and Peanut

"Everyone likes birds. What wild creature is more accessible to our eyes and ears, as close to us and everyone in the world, as universal as a bird?"

David Attenborough

I spent the morning behind the glass storm door photographing birds snatching peanuts from the back step in light snow. It was a soothing activity during these unsettling times in our country.


For the Record,
This day came in with beautiful light snow and continuing flurries.

All hands uneasy.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Jenny ace
Fantastic! Simply amazing shot. I love all the detail that you can see in his feathers.

I love blue jays despite how aggressive they are.
February 2nd, 2025  
