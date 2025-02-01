Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3627
BlueJay and Peanut
"Everyone likes birds. What wild creature is more accessible to our eyes and ears, as close to us and everyone in the world, as universal as a bird?"
David Attenborough
I spent the morning behind the glass storm door photographing birds snatching peanuts from the back step in light snow. It was a soothing activity during these unsettling times in our country.
For the Record,
This day came in with beautiful light snow and continuing flurries.
All hands uneasy.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3627
photos
80
followers
38
following
993% complete
View this month »
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newenglandbluejay
Jenny
ace
Fantastic! Simply amazing shot. I love all the detail that you can see in his feathers.
I love blue jays despite how aggressive they are.
February 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I love blue jays despite how aggressive they are.