Winter Wings

"When mourning doves frequently visit or stay around your house, it's often interpreted as a symbol of peace, a message of comfort, or a sign that a loved one who has passed is near, particularly due to their association with grief and remembrance in many cultures ; essentially, their presence could be seen as a gentle reminder of love and support during difficult times."





This Mourning Dove and mate were trying to get a drink but ended up skating on the frozen water. Just a few feet away we have a lovely heated birdbath, but I've never seen one near it. I love the lovely spread wings as the second one took off.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and bright.



All hands uneasy and against the tariff edicts announced today.