Previous
Eyes on the Prize by berelaxed
Photo 3629

Eyes on the Prize

"If you hesitate, some bolder hand (beak)will stretch out before you get the prize."
~PT Barnum

For the Record
This day came in warmer after a thin blanket of fresh snow last evening.The birds, especially the Jays are very busy.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
994% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helene ace
stunning, fabulous, super fav
February 3rd, 2025  
KWind ace
Instant FAV! Wow.
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact