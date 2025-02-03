Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3629
Eyes on the Prize
"If you hesitate, some bolder hand (beak)will stretch out before you get the prize."
~PT Barnum
For the Record
This day came in warmer after a thin blanket of fresh snow last evening.The birds, especially the Jays are very busy.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3629
photos
80
followers
38
following
994% complete
View this month »
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bluejay
Helene
ace
stunning, fabulous, super fav
February 3rd, 2025
KWind
ace
Instant FAV! Wow.
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close