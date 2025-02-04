Previous
Our Raven by berelaxed
Photo 3630

Our Raven

"Cats never strike a pose that isn't photogenic."
- Lillian Jackson Braun

Sleepy golden eyes and dusty black fur, our Raven.

For the Record,
This day came in warmer with lots of melting snow and ice.

All hands uneasy and worried.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
994% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
And a selfie in her eyes. Great capture
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact