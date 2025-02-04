Sign up
Photo 3630
Our Raven
Our Raven
"Cats never strike a pose that isn't photogenic."
- Lillian Jackson Braun
Sleepy golden eyes and dusty black fur, our Raven.
For the Record,
This day came in warmer with lots of melting snow and ice.
All hands uneasy and worried.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
1
0
Tags
raveneyes
Joan Robillard
ace
And a selfie in her eyes. Great capture
February 5th, 2025
