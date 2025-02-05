Walnut Wednesday

Sammy was heard chattering that it was "a tough nut to crack..."



The best food for squirrels is a mix of nuts like hazelnuts, walnuts, acorns, and sunflower seeds, along with chopped fruits like apples, carrots, and occasional vegetables like green beans, all of which should be provided in their natural state without added salt or sugar; providing nuts with shells is also beneficial as it helps with their teeth grinding.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold, we have a snow and ice situation predicted for tomorrow.



All hands worried, uneasy and disgusted.